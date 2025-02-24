DeSantis Throws Water on Rep. Donalds as Fla. Governor

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis doused talk that supports Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., winning the upcoming gubernatorial election. DeSantis is out of the running due to term limits.

President Donald Trump endorsed Donalds in the race even though Donalds has not officially announced his candidacy. "Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!" Trump wrote on Truth Social last week.

DeSantis cautioned against support for Donalds as Florida's top elected leader. DeSantis said Donalds would do better focusing on his work in Congress.

"I want these congressmen focused on enacting [Trump's] agenda. They haven't done very much yet. They're not putting his executive orders into place. We'll see what they do on the spending, but we have such a narrow majority that to be trying to campaign in other places and missing these votes is not something that's advisable at all," DeSantis said as reported by the Washington Examiner.

Newsmax reported last week on the potential of DeSantis's wife Casey running for Florida governor. A University of North Florida survey put her well above the other potential candidates.

DeSantis said about Casey's potential race, "I won by the biggest margin that any Republican [has] ever won a governor's race here in Florida. She would do better than me. … She's somebody that has the intestinal fortitude and the dedication to conservative principles that anything we've accomplished, she'd be able to take to the next level," according to the Examiner.