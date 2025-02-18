Poll: Casey DeSantis No. 1 Florida GOP Gov. Choice

Support is high in Florida for a potential gubernatorial run in 2026 by Casey DeSantis, wife of current Gov. Ron DeSantis.

According to a survey from the University of North Florida on next year's gubernatorial contest, Casey DeSantis is overwhelmingly favored by Republican voters in the poll at 57% and 30% of all voters who responded.

Nearly a year ago, Casey DeSantis talked about the possibility in a Conservative Review podcast, and she has made public appearances to talk about how to enhance the future of the state. But there has been no announcement that she is running.

If she enters the race, there may be a challenge from former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., according to reports. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., could also be a candidate.

"Casey DeSantis was the top early pick for potential Republican primary candidates when we asked back in late 2023, albeit with only 22% support. She likely enjoys some favorability by association as Florida’s first lady," UNF poll director Dr. Michael Binder wrote in the survey report.

Others included in the UNF poll include state Attorney General Ashley Moody, and

Wilton Simpson, the Florida commissioner of agriculture.