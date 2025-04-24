WATCH TV LIVE

Top Fla. Senate Dem Quits: 'Party in Florida Is Dead'

Florida State Senate Minority Leader Jason Pizzo abruptly quit as Democrat leader on Thursday and announced he's leaving the party altogether in remarks from the chamber floor.

"Here's the issue: The Democratic Party in Florida is dead. But there are good people that can resuscitate it. But they don't want it to be me," Pizzo said, Politico reported.

Senate Democrats later Thursday elected Lori Berman as minority leader, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Florida has 1.2 million more registered Republicans than Democrats, and no Democrat holds statewide elected office, Politico reported.

Pizzo became the third sitting lawmaker to leave the Democratic Party in the past six months.

"For today, I FedExed my voter registration form to change my party affiliation to no party affiliation," he said, The Hill reported.

The other two — state Reps. Susan Valdes and Hillary Cassel — became Republicans.

Nikki Fried, chair of the Florida Democratic Party, said Pizzo won't be missed, calling him "one of the most ineffective and unpopular Democratic leaders in recent memory."

"His resignation is one of the best things to happen to the party in years," she said in a statement. "His legacy as leader includes continually disparaging the party base, starting fights with other members, and chasing his own personal ambitions at the expense of Democratic values."

Pizzo reportedly is considering a possible run for governor in 2026.

In fact, his announcement came after former state Rep. David Jolly announced he was changing his voter registration from no party affiliation to Democrat, adding he's "very close to announcing a gubernatorial run," according to Politico.

Rep. Byron Donalds is the only Republican so far to announce a gubernatorial bid to replace Gov. Ron DeSantis, who cannot run again due to term limits. Donalds has the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

