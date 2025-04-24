Former GOP Fla. Rep. David Jolly Registers as Democrat

Former GOP congressman David Jolly officially registered as a Democrat this week and ramped up his possible run for Florida governor next year, Florida Politics reports.

Jolly, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump who represented Florida's 13th congressional district from 2014 until 2017, left the Republican Party in 2018, becoming an independent and later joining the centrist Forward Party, which he is leaving for the Democratic Party.

In his video announcing the party switch, which was first shared with Politico, Jolly also revealed he is launching a state political committee to "engage Florida's voters, promote voter registration" and open communication about issues that affect voters, such as insurance costs and prices.

"We'll tackle ending gun violence and so many other priorities for Florida voters," he said.

The former congressman said in an interview last month that he is "very seriously considering a run for governor," adding, "It's clear to me there is a coalition of Floridians that want change."

Chris Korge, the Democratic National Committee finance chair, described Jolly as a "very interesting candidate" who might fit well with the state's "middle, middle-right" electorate.

"I would not count him out winning a primary," Korge added.