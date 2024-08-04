WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fetterman | harris | vice president | shapiro

Sen. Fetterman: Serious Concerns About Shapiro for VP

By    |   Sunday, 04 August 2024 06:03 PM EDT

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., is sounding the alarm over his state's governor, Josh Shapiro, being vetted as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Politico reports.

According to insiders, Fetterman's camp has floated concerns up the chain to the Harris team. Three people familiar with the conversations said Fetterman believes Shapiro's sole focus is his own personal ambition.

The pair have had a long-standing rivalry as their stars have risen in tandem politically in Pennsylvania.

Shapiro, along with all of Harris' speculated short list nominees, has endured intense scrutiny in recent days.

According to sources, Fetterman's camp highlighted one of the major disagreements he had with Shapiro when they served together on the state's Board of Pardons.

Fetterman supported granting second chances to some convicts; Shapiro took less of a lenient approach. The two were at loggerheads over one case in particular that involved brothers Lee and Dennis Horton, convicted of a robbery and fatal shooting in 1993 but who claimed they were innocent.

In 2019, the Board of Pardons took up their case for a vote. Their clemency applications failed 2-3: Shapiro opposed them; Fetterman favored their freedom. Their clemency was granted in 2020 after coming up for a second vote in which the board, including Shapiro, supported their freedom.

Will Simons, a spokesperson for Shapiro, defended his boss' record on the Board of Pardons.

"The governor evaluates every pardons case individually and on its merits and during his time as attorney general, he approved more pardons and commutations than all of his predecessors over the last 25 years, combined," he said. "He is proud of his record of delivering meaningful criminal justice reform while making Pennsylvania communities safer."

Shapiro told The Philadelphia Inquirer earlier this week that he's "most comfortable with every decision I made that it's always been about service."

Unlike Fetterman, many fellow Pennsylvania Democrats have come out in support of Shapiro's candidacy, including Sen. Bob Casey, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, former Rep. Bob Brady, and multiple unions.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., is sounding the alarm over his state's governor, Josh Shapiro, being vetted as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Politico reports.
fetterman, harris, vice president, shapiro
332
2024-03-04
Sunday, 04 August 2024 06:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved