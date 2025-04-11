Sen. Blackburn Rebuffs Dems' 'Lies' on Entitlements

President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress are trying to preserve entitlement programs and are "fighting" to give Social Security recipients increased benefits, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said Friday.

Blackburn responded to accusations by Democrats that Republicans want to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid benefits. She released a fact sheet explaining how the GOP is working to protect the programs.

"Democrats can lie all they want, but the American people deserve to know the truth: Republicans are fighting to put more money in their pockets — not less," Blackburn said. "Republicans are going to strengthen and protect these benefits for Americans who are playing by the rules by rooting out any waste, fraud, and abuse in the system."

Blackburn's press release explained three main points: Republicans are cutting wasteful spending and saving Social Security and Medicare; Senate GOP members are fighting to preserve Medicaid while Democrats "want to abuse the system;" and Senate Republicans are "fighting to give seniors on Social Security more money."

Blackburn credited the Department of Government Efficiency with helping to eliminate fraud by confirming that 1.3 million who secured a fraudulent Social Security number also received Medicare benefits, and it "sifted out" 10 million cases where Social Security number holders were over the age of 120.

"President Trump has made it clear and Senate Republicans agree that benefits for Americans who are playing by the rules and working hard should not be cut," Blackburn said in her release.

In February, Blackburn introduced the RETIREES FIRST Act to lower taxes on Social Security benefits for seniors.

It was reported last month that, in an effort to limit fraudulent claims, the Social Security Administration planned to impose tighter identity-proofing measures and require millions of recipients and applicants to visit agency field offices rather than interact with the agency over the phone.

However, the policy shift sparked anger among advocacy groups. In response, Lee Dudek, the agency's acting commissioner, said those who apply for Social Security Disability Insurance, Medicare, or Supplemental Security Income, which includes payments to older adults with little or no income, can continue verifying their identity over the phone.