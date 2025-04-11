WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: marsha blackburn | democrats | lies | entitlements | gop

Sen. Blackburn Rebuffs Dems' 'Lies' on Entitlements

By    |   Friday, 11 April 2025 11:50 AM EDT

President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress are trying to preserve entitlement programs and are "fighting" to give Social Security recipients increased benefits, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said Friday.

Blackburn responded to accusations by Democrats that Republicans want to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid benefits. She released a fact sheet explaining how the GOP is working to protect the programs.

"Democrats can lie all they want, but the American people deserve to know the truth: Republicans are fighting to put more money in their pockets — not less," Blackburn said. "Republicans are going to strengthen and protect these benefits for Americans who are playing by the rules by rooting out any waste, fraud, and abuse in the system."

Blackburn's press release explained three main points: Republicans are cutting wasteful spending and saving Social Security and Medicare; Senate GOP members are fighting to preserve Medicaid while Democrats "want to abuse the system;" and Senate Republicans are "fighting to give seniors on Social Security more money."

Blackburn credited the Department of Government Efficiency with helping to eliminate fraud by confirming that 1.3 million who secured a fraudulent Social Security number also received Medicare benefits, and it "sifted out" 10 million cases where Social Security number holders were over the age of 120.

"President Trump has made it clear and Senate Republicans agree that benefits for Americans who are playing by the rules and working hard should not be cut," Blackburn said in her release.

In February, Blackburn introduced the RETIREES FIRST Act to lower taxes on Social Security benefits for seniors.

It was reported last month that, in an effort to limit fraudulent claims, the Social Security Administration planned to impose tighter identity-proofing measures and require millions of recipients and applicants to visit agency field offices rather than interact with the agency over the phone.

However, the policy shift sparked anger among advocacy groups. In response, Lee Dudek, the agency's acting commissioner, said those who apply for Social Security Disability Insurance, Medicare, or Supplemental Security Income, which includes payments to older adults with little or no income, can continue verifying their identity over the phone.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress are trying to preserve entitlement programs and are "fighting" to give Social Security recipients increased benefits, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said Friday.
marsha blackburn, democrats, lies, entitlements, gop
353
2025-50-11
Friday, 11 April 2025 11:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved