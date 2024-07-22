Dem Sen. Fetterman, Loyal to Biden, Backs Harris

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who fiercely defended President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump and scorched Democrats who wanted him to step aside, has now endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace Biden at the top of the party's ticket.

"Proud to support and be all in for the next president, @KamalaHarris," Fetterman wrote Monday in a post on X, which also included a link to donate to Harris' election campaign through ActBlue.

It was just nine days ago, when Democrat lawmakers, high-powered donors, and liberal media outlets piled on Biden to withdraw from the race, that Fetterman came to the president's defense.

"Democrats, stop worrying about Joe Biden's legacy and think about yours," Fetterman wrote in a July 13 post on X. "Abandon a great president after a rough debate or stand with the only person who ever beat Trump's ass into dust. All must choose, but we're headed for assured mutual destruction if we don't cut the [expletive]."

In an interview July 12 on CNN, Fetterman said he believed Biden would win Pennsylvania and that the state's voters are "excited" about him.

"Not one single person has approached me as a Democrat and said, Joe Biden, we gotta get rid of Joe," Fetterman said, according to a transcript of the interview. "Just the opposite. When I landed from flying back from D.C., last night, people were stopping me in the airport, saying, 'Hey, thank you for standing with the president.' It's like, I'm appalled. I just canceled my New York Times subscription, all kinds of things.

"And my people and my network, all across Pennsylvania, are saying the same thing.… so, I really want to be clear. On the ground, regular kinds of people in Pennsylvania are excited for Joe Biden. And I witnessed that when I was in Philadelphia, last week."