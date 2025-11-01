Feeding America: 'Reopen the Government'

Feeding America, a national network of food banks, food pantries, and meal programs, has called for Congress to "reopen the government."

"Across the country, people are working hard to care for their families even as rising food costs strain budgets," Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a statement.

"Their resilience is extraordinary, yet without continued funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), that strength will be tested further.

"The Feeding America network stands alongside neighbors with compassion and grace — serving tens of millions each year, including federal employees, service members, and contractors affected by the shutdown," she continued.

"We urge lawmakers to pass the Keep SNAP Funded Act and the Keep SNAP and WIC Funded Act of 2025. These programs are lifelines for children, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities who rely on them for healthy meals.

"Ensuring everyone in this country has enough to eat is a shared responsibility that transcends politics. We also call on Congress to reopen the government and restore stability for families, service members, and workers nationwide," Babineaux-Fontenot concluded.

Across the country, states and nonprofit organizations are scrambling to cushion the blow of reduced SNAP funds during the government shutdown.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, reserves will cover about two-thirds of November's benefits, leaving millions short on food assistance.

Food banks are expanding hours, shifting inventory, and recruiting volunteers to handle rising demand.

In suburban Chicago, the Glenn House Food Pantry plans to increase shopping appointments by nearly 50%.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository has already doubled distributions to prepare for a surge similar to the COVID-19 peak.

Alameda County's food bank in California expects its meal output to double, while MANNA Foodbank in North Carolina says its region is facing even higher demand than after last year's hurricane.

State and local governments are stepping in with emergency aid.

New Mexico is releasing $8 million for food banks. West Virginia will match up to $13 million in donations for a potential $26 million in statewide assistance.

Ohio is committing $25 million to food banks and low-income aid, while Connecticut and Virginia are allocating $3 million and $1 million respectively.

County and city drives are also underway to keep shelves stocked and families fed until federal benefits resume.

Two federal judges on Friday ordered the government to use contingency funds to cover food benefits programs, but logistical questions on how to do that may still delay any funding.

There is no immediate schedule for another vote in the Senate to attempt reopening the government.