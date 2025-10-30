Trump: Time to Go Nuclear to End Govt Shutdown

President Donald Trump said Thursday it is time to get rid of the Senate's filibuster custom to bypass a Democrat roadblock during the ongoing government shutdown.

The "filibuster" is the Senate rule that requires 60 of the chamber's 100 members to agree to pass most legislation. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate and a 219-213 majority in the House of Representatives.

"It is now time for the Republicans to play their 'TRUMP CARD,' and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The partial shutdown was in its 30th day on Thursday with no end in sight.

The federal government shutdown could cost the U.S. economy between $7 billion and $14 billion, shaving up to 2% from gross domestic product in the fourth quarter due to the lapse in government spending, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday.

Trump's full two-part Truth Social statement late Thursday night: