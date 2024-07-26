WATCH TV LIVE

S.C. GOP Joins FEC Complaint: Harris Can't Take Biden's $96M

By    |   Friday, 26 July 2024 09:12 PM EDT

The South Carolina Republican Party has joined a Federal Election Commission complaint alleging that Vice President Kamala Harris and her campaign sidestepped the nomination process of the Democratic National Convention in August for their own gain to access the $96 million from President Joe Biden's campaign.

"The South Carolina Republican Party hopes that the Federal Election Commission will take urgent action to stop this illegal and unethical transfer of funds. The law is clear: those funds were given to 'Biden for President,' not 'Harris for President,' or even 'Biden-Harris,' and Joe Biden can't simply give her $96  million," SCGOP Chair Drew McKissick said in a statement, according to local South Carolina station, ABC News 4.

"There is no joint bank account with a vice presidential candidate until after they officially become the nominees of their Party. This was a blatant, illegal money grab, pure and simple. Though the Democrat Party claims to be the 'Party of Democracy', they don't seem to have a  problem ignoring their own primary voters or campaign finance law."

The Harris campaign responded, according to the station, stating Republicans are just jealous of the renewed spirit in the Democratic Party base.

