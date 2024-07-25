Jason Miller: Trump-Harris Debate 'Will Happen'

A debate "will happen" between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, even though Trump's side remains "non-committal" to the debate being hosted Sept. 10 by ABC News, according to Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller.

"Not only will there be another debate, but there should be multiple debates," Miller told Axios on Thursday. "We do think there should be some diversification in the outlets for who hosts a debate, but I think the public would be sold short if we only did one debate against Kamala Harris in the general election."

In recent days, Trump has said he will debate Harris, but he is calling on a more conservative media outlook to host the event.

With President Joe Biden stopping his bid for the presidency this past weekend and Harris locking in Democratic Party delegates within just a few days to become the party's presumptive nominee, the future debate schedule is now up in the air.

"A debate will happen," Miller told Axios. "I'm not sure it will be ABC."

Miller further suggested a Spanish-American media outlet should host one of the debates.

Fox News sent invitation letters Wednesday to the Trump and Harris campaigns to propose a Sept. 17 debate in Pennsylvania. It would be moderated by anchors Martha MacCallum and Brett Baier.