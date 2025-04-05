Rasmussen Poll: Trump's Approval Rating Takes a Dip

President Donald Trump's approval rating has entered negative territory in a poll conducted by right-leaning Rasmussen Reports, according to a new report.

The company's daily Presidential Tracking Poll on Friday showed that 49% of likely U.S. voters approve of Trump's job performance, with 50% disapproving.

The numbers included 33% who said they strongly approve of the job Trump is doing, compared to 40% who strongly disapprove, giving him a presidential approval rating of -7.

The shift marks the first time during Trump's second term in office that the Rasmussen tracker shows him with a net negative approval rating; and on April 3, his approval rating went below 50 points for the first time, reports Newsweek.

Several other polls are showing that Trump's approval rating has taken a dip in recent days.

According to a Newsweek average of 10 recently published polls, Trump's approval rating is at 47% with 49% disapproving.

This marks a flip from early March, when his approval rating was at 49% with 47% disapproving.

Meanwhile, in other polls:

RMG, March: 52% approving; 45% approving.

TIPP Insights, March: 44% approving, 45% disapproving.

TIPP Insights, January: 46% approving, 41% disapproving.

Marquette University Law School, March: 46% approving, 54% disapproving.

Marquette University Law School, January: 48% approving; 52% disapproving.

Reuters/Ipsos Poll, March 31-April 2: 43% approving, down 2 percentage points from a poll taken from March 21-23 and 4 points below the 47% approval shortly after taking office in January.

Fears over how Trump is handling the economy appear to be the motivating factor behind the dropping numbers, including with his new tariff program, reports Newsweek.

In the Marquette poll, 58% of voters said they think tariffs will hurt the economy and that Trump's policies will cause inflation to grow.

According to RealClearPolitics, Trump's current 47% approval rating is lower than what former President Joe Biden's was on April 5, 2021, when his approval rating was 54% and his disapproval rating was 42%.