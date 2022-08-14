Rep. Fitzpatrick Fears For FBI Agents In Wake Of Mar-A-Lago Raid

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., on Sunday said he fears for FBI agents who face threats after bitter criticism by some lawmakers over the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.

In an interview on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” Fitzpatrick — a former FBI agent and federal prosecutor — said critics of the raid must watch their words.

“I’ve urged all my colleagues to make sure they understand the weight of their words and understanding what we don't know yet,” he said, referring to a probable-cause affidavit for the Aug. 8 Mar-a-Lago raid remains under seal.

“I think everybody needs to be calling for calm, everybody across the board,” he pleaded. “And everybody needs to respect our law enforcement, whether they be local, state or federal. I'm very concerned for the safety of our law enforcement officers, especially right now.”

“We've seen disrespect across the political spectrum which I mentioned with local law enforcement, with the Supreme Court, now federal law enforcement,” he added. “None of it is okay. None of it.”

Fitzpatrick noted the legal justification for the raid remains under seal.

“It was an unprecedented action that needs to be supported by unprecedented justification,” he said.

“Was there unprecedented justification? That remains an open question, and we know exactly where to look. And that is the affidavit of probable cause, the one document that remains under seal,” he said. “So because we don't have that information, I've encouraged all my colleagues on the left and the right to reserve judgment and not get ahead of yourself because we don't know what that document contains. It's gonna to answer a lot of questions.

He added that “nobody's claiming that it's okay to have… classified information anywhere outside” of a so-called "sensitive compartmented information facility."

“I know that better than anybody given my former profession and my current committee assignment, but the problem is that the administration is disputing a lot of what's being publicly reported,” he said. “So the affidavit will answer that question. It will be able to tell us who is providing misinformation. Is it the prior administration or the current administration? And we need to we need to get that clarified.”