Rep. Greene Files Articles of Impeachment Against AG

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Friday that she had filed articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland, accusing him of persecuting former President Donald Trump as the FBI's search of Trump's Florida residence continues to raise temperatures in D.C.

Greene's resolution, The Hill reported, claims that the attorney general's "personal approval to seek a search warrant for the raid on the home of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, constitutes a blatant attempt to persecute a political opponent."

The search warrant was approved by a federal judge and was unsealed on Friday with consent from the Department of Justice and Trump's legal team. On Thursday, Garland cited high public interest as a motivating reason to have the documents unsealed.

The warrant suggested the FBI secured classified materials that had been taken to Mar-a-Lago. Among the revelations, the documents mention a potential violation of the Espionage Act.

Republicans, including Greene, have accused the AG and Department of Justice of pursuing Trump for political reasons — foiling his potential run for the presidency in 2024 is often said to be an aim of the alleged harassment.

For his part, Trump has claimed that documents found were not classified, and he has claimed presidential authority to classify and declassify documents. He has also accused the FBI of perhaps planting evidence, although no detail of this has been provided.