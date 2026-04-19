Rep. Mark Harris to Newsmax: Trump Pushes 'Commonsense' Policies

The Trump administration should be commended for focusing on "commonsense issues" such as gender-changing surgery for minors, Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Sunday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America Weekend," Harris praised recent policy moves aimed at curbing what he described as harmful medical procedures involving children, saying the administration is addressing concerns many Americans share.

"These are commonsense issues," Harris said, pointing specifically to efforts to "put an end to the really mutilating surgery that’s being done to minors across this country."

Harris noted that during a recent exchange with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., he sought confirmation that hospitals are already beginning to scale back or eliminate such procedures in response to new federal policies.

Harris said Kennedy affirmed that trend.

"That was the main thing I was looking for … that these hospitals were cutting back and in many cases eliminating doing these surgeries," Harris said, adding he was "very grateful" to hear that was happening.

The issue has become a flash point in the broader cultural debate, with Republicans increasingly framing restrictions on gender-changing procedures for minors as a matter of protecting children, while critics argue such policies limit access to medical care.

Harris also applauded another Trump administration initiative aimed at speeding up federal reviews of psychedelic-based treatments for veterans suffering from mental health conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I think that's a win. I think that's a breakthrough," Harris said, emphasizing that reducing bureaucratic delays does not mean eliminating safeguards.

He pointed to remarks from administration officials indicating that while the process is being streamlined, additional research will remain a key part of ensuring treatments are both safe and effective.

Harris said many veterans in his district are seeking alternatives to address mental health challenges, making the effort especially meaningful.

"What it does is cut through the red tape … and try to get the American people what they need," he said.

Beyond healthcare issues, Harris highlighted ongoing efforts to support American farmers, stressing the importance of federal policies that strengthen agricultural communities and protect family farms.

He cited provisions in recent legislation backed by the Trump administration that expand exemptions on the estate tax, helping ensure farms can be passed down through generations without being sold off to cover tax burdens.

"We've got to make sure that we are giving our farmers the support that they need," Harris said, calling agriculture a critical pillar of the U.S. economy.

Harris also raised concerns about ensuring fair access to financial tools and infrastructure for farmers, including expanding options for commodity trading and storage.

As the administration advances its policy agenda, Harris argued that a focus on practical, results-driven solutions, from healthcare to agriculture, reflects a broader commitment to putting American families and workers first.

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