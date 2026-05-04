Report: Swalwell Sent Sexual Messages to Over a Dozen Women

Former Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has been accused by more than a dozen women of sending sexual messages via Snapchat, including videos of him masturbating, reported CNN.

Swalwell resigned from Congress and California's gubernatorial race two weeks ago over alleged sexual misconduct, including a claim by one woman that Swalwell drugged, raped, and choked her in a California hotel room in 2018.

One woman who spoke with CNN said Swalwell would send her Snapchat messages about her future and then ask, "What are you wearing?"

Two other women said Swalwell sent them "sexually explicit messages and unsolicited nude photos and videos of himself" in 2021.

Another woman also claimed to have received "sexually tinged messages and videos."

A female congressional staffer said she developed a consensual sexual relationship with Swalwell after he started flirting with her on Snapchat in 2021.

During the relationship, she said, Swalwell reportedly sent "nude photos of himself and videos of him masturbating," which showed his "face and naked body."

"His stories would be his, like, congressional content, but then he would be sending me" photos of his private parts, she said, adding that Swalwell sent her another "explicit video" late last year, just weeks before he announced his 2026 California gubernatorial campaign.

The videos were shown to CNN.

Swalwell has denied the allegations.

Sara Azari, an attorney for Swalwell, said in a statement, "Swalwell categorically and unequivocally denies each and every allegation of sexual misconduct and assault that has been leveled against him."

Swalwell denied the accounts of some of the women who spoke to CNN, she said, and his communications with others were "routine and professional."

She also confirmed that Swalwell had consensual relationships outside of his marriage.

"He had extramarital contact with women. He's not denying that," Azari said. "But that's very different than engaging in nonconsensual sexual misconduct."