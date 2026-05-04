Report: Sen. Graham Urges Iran Strike After UAE Attacks

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Monday called on President Donald Trump to order a "big, strong, painful, and short" military strike against Iran following new attacks on the United Arab Emirates that he said violated a fragile ceasefire with the United States.

Graham said Iran had "absolutely" breached the agreement by targeting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and launching missiles toward the UAE, including one that struck an oil facility.

"There is now an obvious justification to hit Iran hard to further reduce their capabilities and interference with freedom of navigation, as well as wreaking havoc on the region," Graham told The Wall Street Journal, arguing the attacks demanded a forceful U.S. response.

"The actions today are inconsistent with a regime that wants a diplomatic solution," he added.

The escalation follows confirmed reports Monday of Iranian drone and missile activity in and around the UAE and the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route for oil.

UAE officials said an Iranian drone attack sparked a fire at an oil facility in Fujairah, while separate maritime incidents left vessels damaged or ablaze near the nation's coast.

The attacks marked one of the most serious tests of a ceasefire reached in early April after weeks of conflict between Iran and the United States and its regional allies.

U.S. officials have said Iran also targeted commercial and military vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, where hundreds of ships remain stranded due to ongoing hostilities.

In response, the Trump administration launched "Project Freedom," a military effort to reopen the strategic waterway and escort commercial shipping through the Gulf.

The U.S. military said Monday that American-flagged ships had begun transiting the strait under protection, while naval forces engaged Iranian boats and intercepted threats in the region.

Trump also issued a warning to Tehran, saying that if Iranian forces targeted U.S. ships, they would be "blown off the face of the earth," according to remarks relayed by Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst after a call with the president.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply typically passes, has been at the center of a conflict that began in late February after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran triggered retaliatory attacks across the region.

Since then, Iran has used missiles, drones, and naval forces to disrupt shipping and pressure U.S. allies. In response, Washington has imposed a naval blockade and carried out operations aimed at restoring freedom of navigation.

Analysts warn that further escalation could destabilize global energy markets and draw additional countries into the conflict, particularly as Gulf states push for stronger action against Iran.