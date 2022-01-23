Michigan Lawmaker Slotkin Blasts Arizona Dems For Censuring Sinema

A Michigan lawmaker Sunday denounced fellow Democrats in Arizona for censuring Sen. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., over her block of voting legislation that was a high-priority party goal.

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet The Press,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., asserted “I don’t like where you’re constantly airing dirty laundry.”

“There are very big divisions in Washington right now, period, Democratic, Republican, within each party,” she said. “But I don't believe the way you get back at other people is …airing that publicly. I don't love that. I also don't think that if we disagree with someone, that's a normal part of governing. People just want people to be responsible. So I don't love it, but … that's not what people in my district are worried about right now.”

Slotkin recounted she was once advised that “you can question someone's policy choices, don't question their motives” because we're all [in Congress], I hope, to do the right thing, or we should be.”

Slotkin said Democrats need to focus on more pressing issues affecting voters.

“There is a big coalition, we have a lot of people interested in a lot of different things,” she said. “But in my mind, where is the war room on the cost of living? Where is the task force on inflation? Where is the energy around that, because that's what everyone is talking about when I sit down with them.”

She added that people “in general” feel disaffected.

“So we should be doing a couple of things really, really well and then talking about it over and over again so people know we did it,” she said. “As opposed to saying we're going to do everything, promising the world and people leave saying, ‘my government isn't doing anything for me.’”

