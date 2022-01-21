DOJ: Texas Man Charged With Threatening Georgia Officials

A Texas man was arrested on Friday and charged with threatening officials in Georgia.

The Justice Department announced the arrest of Chad Stark, 54 of Leander. This is the first criminal case brought by the DOJ’s Election Threats Task Force, which was created in June 2021.

“The Justice Department has a responsibility not only to protect the right to vote, but also to protect those who administer our voting systems from violence and illegal threats of violence,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland. “The department’s Election Threats Task Force, working with partners across the country, will hold accountable those who violate federal law by using violence or threatening violence to target election workers fulfilling their public duties.”

According to the indictment, Stark allegedly posted a message on Craigslist entitled: “Georgia Patriots it’s time to kill [Official A] the Chinese agent — $10,000.”

The indictment did not name the Georgia officials targeted and instead referred to them as "Official" A, B, or C.

The Craigslist message read: “Georgia Patriots it’s time for us to take back our state from these Lawless treasonous traitors. It’s time to invoke our Second Amendment right it’s time to put a bullet in the treasonous Chinese [Official A]. Then we work our way down to [Official B] the local and federal corrupt judges."

The posting continued: "It’s our duty as American Patriots to put an end to the lives of these traitors and take back our country by force we can no longer wait on the corrupt law enforcement in the corrupt courts. If we want our country back we have to exterminate these people.

“One good loyal Patriot deer hunter in camo and a rifle can send a very clear message to these corrupt governors … we need to pay a visit to [Official C] and her family as well and put a bullet her behind the ears.”

Stark is charged with one count of communicating interstate threats.

His arrest came a day after Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis, who has been investigating possible attempts to interfere in the 2020 general election by former President Donald Trump, requested a special grand jury to help in the probe.