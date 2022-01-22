Aaron Rodgers Blasts Biden, Push for 'Censoring Dissenting Opinions'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has become a face and voice of natural immunity, but now he is taking his voice into denouncing the Biden administration and censorship.

"When in the course of human history has the side that's doing the censoring and trying to shut people up and make them show papers and marginalize a part of the community ever been [the correct side]?" Rodgers told ESPN on Thursday. "We're censoring dissenting opinions? What are we trying to do? Save people from being able to determine the validity on their own or to listen and to think about things and come to their own conclusion? Freedom of speech is dangerous now if it doesn't align with the mainstream narrative?

"That's, I think first and foremost, what I wanted people to understand, and what people should understand is that there's censorship in this country going on right now."

Rodgers has become the voice and face of natural immunity because he famously told an NFL reporter he was "immunized" against COVID-19 even though he did not reveal he was not vaccinated. That became controversial and even President Joe Biden called out Rodgers' vaccination status when he saw a woman with Green Bay Packers gear on: "Tell that quarterback he's got to get that vaccine."

"When the president of the United States says, 'This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,' it's because him and his constituents, which, I don't know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes," Rodgers told ESPN. "But when you say stuff like that, and then you have the CDC, which, how do you even trust them, but then they come out and talk about 75% of the COVID deaths have at least four comorbidities. And you still have this fake White House set saying that this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated, that's not helping the conversation."

Rodgers' wide-ranging interview with ESPN blasted not only Biden, but his administration's push to root out dissent in social media surrounding COVID-19 science, which should remain in a public debate, according to Rodgers.

"Are they censoring terrorists or pedophiles? Criminals who have Twitter profiles? No, they're censoring people, and they're shadow-banning people who have dissenting opinions about vaccines," Rodgers told ESPN. "Why is that? Is that because Pfizer cleared $33 billion last year and Big Pharma has more lobbyists in Washington than senators and representatives combined? Why is the reason?

"Either way, if you want to be an open-minded person, you should hear both sides, which is why I listen to people like Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough. I have people on the other side as well. I read stuff on the vaccine-hesitancy side, and I read stuff on the vaccines-are-the-greatest-thing-in-the-world side."

Malone and McCullough are frequent guests on Newsmax, talking about COVID-19 science the Biden administration has been adamant it wants to block in the public.

"When you censor and make pariahs out of anybody who questions what you believe in or what the mainstream narrative is, that doesn't make any sense," Rodgers continued.

Rodgers' father, Ed Rodgers, is a doctor of chiropractic care, and has been highly critical of vaccine mandates and Democrats seeking to oppose duly passed election reforms, tweeting: "Absolutely all these liberals are just a bunch of lying hypocrites."

His shared beliefs tend to align with conservatives and Rodgers' position on vaccination that made him both a pariah by Biden and a leading voice for natural immunity.

"We isolate ourselves into these echo chambers where we're only going to listen to things or read things or watch things that confirm our initial thoughts about things," Rodgers told ESPN. "That's no way to grow; that just keeps us divided even more."

Rodgers added his "yeah, I've been immunized" to an NFL reporter was planned and made with purpose.

"I had a plan going in for that question to be asked," Rodgers told ESPN. "It was a pseudo witch-hunt going on – who was vaccinated, who wasn't vaccinated. I was in a multi-month conversation that turned into an appeal process with the NFL at that time, and my appeal hinged on that exact statement [immunized].

"So what I said was, No. 1, factually true. I went through a multi-immunization process. And at the end of that, I don't know what you would call it, I would call it immunized."