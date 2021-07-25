Durham Report Will Probably Be Made Public

A newly released letter from Deputy Assistant Attorney General Joe Gaeta suggests that the report from special counsel John Durham will likely become public once Durham’s probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation is complete.

Durham is currently investigating the DOJ’s error-riddled 2016 counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign and associates and its origins. It is unknown when the investigation will end.

The letter from Gaeta was addressed to Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Ranking Member of the Judiciary Committee, and Senator Ron Johnson, the Ranking Member of both the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations and Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee. Both are Republicans from Wisconsin.

Gaeta’s letter, sent on July 13th and made public on July 23rd, was in response to Grassley and Johnson criticizing the DOJ for hiring Susan Hennessey, who called the Durham investigation “partisan silliness,” to work in the National Security Division.

The Senators asked both if Hennessey was involved at all with the Durham probe and when the probe will be completed, and if the Biden administration agrees with then-AG William Barr’s order that as much of the final Durham report be made public as possible.

Gaeta responded that Hennessey is not involved with the investigation, and that Durham is using his own staff. Gaeta declined to comment on when the probe will end, but regarding Barr’s order, Gaeta wrote that “[T]he Department agrees with this statement.”