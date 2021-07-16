Rep. Nunes Still Hopeful Durham Report Sends People to Jail

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said any report compiled by special counsel John Durham on the origins and conduct of the Russian investigation "may not be as broad as we want it to be."

Nunes, the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, told the Sara Carter Show podcast that he remained confident in Durham's probe, which largely has been concealed from public view.

"I'm still positive, and I guess I have to be, that people are going to go to jail, and they are going to be prosecuted for the Russia grand fiasco and the Russia hoax," Nunes said on the Thursday podcast.

"It may not be as broad as we want it to be, but look, there are some major perpetrators. I think, as you and everybody else know, we’ve made over 14 criminal referrals. That doesn’t mean 14 individuals. That means 14 different criminal referrals involving multiple individuals."

Nunes added that bad behavior determined not to be criminal would provide congressional overseers reason to make changes they see fit, the Washington Examiner reported.

Durham's investigation, into the origins of the FBI's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 elections, has been ongoing since the spring of 2019. It has lasted longer than special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia inquiry.

Durham was allowed to continue the investigation despite leaving his role as the U.S. attorney in Connecticut after the Biden administration replaced Trump-era attorneys.

Then-Attorney General Bill Barr said Durham should submit interim reports, as well as a final report once the investigation has been concluded.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, during his confirmation hearing after being nominated by President Joe Biden, declined to promise he would protect Durham's investigation or make any eventual report public.

Garland, however, agreed Durham should be allowed to continue his work.

Nunes said Durham "has the power," and therefore, his inquiry "shouldn't be corrupted."

If Garland were to inhibit Durham's efforts in any way, "That would be a big issue, especially if Republicans get control back of the Congress because we have subpoena power," Nunes said.

Former President Donald Trump has expressed frustration at the time needed to finish the investigation, and often asks about its progress.

So far, Durham has secured only one guilty plea, that of FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith.

Clinesmith, no longer with the bureau, admitted to Durham he falsified a document during efforts to renew authority to wiretap former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Clinesmith was sentenced to one year of probation and no prison time. The Office of Disciplinary Counsel in Washington, D.C., reached an agreement last month with Clinesmith that his admitted criminality does not constitute "moral turpitude" and his law license should be suspended for just one year, the Examiner reported.

Page has denied any wrongdoing and was never charged with a crime.