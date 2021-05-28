DOJ: Durham Probe Spent $1.5M; Gowdy, Trump Wonder for What?

Just days after former President Donald Trump and former Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., dug up proverbial fossils in questioning the status of special counsel John's Durham investigation into the investigators, the Biden administration Justice Department released a report on its spending.

Durham's investigation spent about $1.5 million from Oct. 19 to March 31, according to a five-page Justice Department expenditure report released Thursday, Bloomberg News reported.

The number pales in comparison to special counsel Robert Mueller's $32-plus million that revealed no evidence of Trump campaign coordination with Russian election meddling efforts.

Durham, who has resigned as a federal prosecutor in February, is still investigating the predicate for Obama Justice Department opening an investigation into the opposing political party's presidential nominee in the summer of 2016.

"Where's Durham — what ever happened to the Durham Report?" Trump wrote on his Save America Desk website last Saturday.

That was the same day Gowdy's podcast rebuked the lack of apparent progress of the Durham investigation, saying senior Trump administration officials remain unaware of anything happening.

"The reality is no one knows," Gowdy said on his podcast, the Washington Examiner reported. "I mean I — there are people that were really, really high up in government. Like really high up in government in the last administration that I talked to in the last week, and they don't have a clue."

It was unclear whether Gowdy, a former House Republican leader during the first impeachment inquiry, was referring to Trump.

"I certainly don't – as just a regular old, washed-up former country prosecutor in South Carolina – I don't know," Gowdy added.

Gowdy did take a shot at those who had over promised indictments from Durham, particularly Republican leaders.

"The lesson here, one of the lessons here I think, to my former Republican colleagues, is when you over promise, or you assure people that there are going to be indictments, and you assure people that folks are going to jail, and you have no power and no access to make sure that happens, you just – after a while – begin to lose credibility," Gowdy said on his podcast.

"Which is why you have never heard me say: 'I promise you someone is going to jail as a result of the Durham probe.'"

Gowdy noted silence from a prosecutor is justified, but he also speculated a number of reasons the Durham probe has yet to reveal any progress.

"Part of me thinks that prosecutors who don't have enough to allege a crime need to keep their mouths shut," Gowdy said. "And part of me thinks that this is more than just a criminal investigation.

"It's a counterintelligence investigation. It's an investigation into whether procedures and powers that we give government, whether folks were good stewards of those powers, and you could make an argument that we should know that.

"We should know whether or not someone abused their authority or their power in a non-criminal way. And I guess we should know if they did so in a criminal way, but for some reason, the case is not prosecutable, I guess. But I am not convinced that we should know everyone who is investigated but never charged because that's just not the way the system works."

Former Attorney General William Barr said in December before leaving his post, the Durham investigation "narrowed considerably" and was "focused on the activities of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation within the FBI."