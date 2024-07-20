Rep. Jackson, Trump's Fmr Doctor: 'He Is Recovering Well'

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, former White House physician to Donald Trump, said Trump is doing well following the assassination attempt on his life, according to a note on his official letterhead obtained by Newsmax.

"As the former appointed physician to the President for President Donald. J. Trump, I was naturally very concerned, as was the entire world, about his wellbeing after the assassination attempt on his life," Rep. Jackson wrote.

Jackson, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said he met with Trump at Bedminster, New Jersey, in the late evening following the shooting to personally check on him and offer any necessary assistance.

"I have evaluated and treated his wound daily. He is doing well," Jackson wrote.

Jackson said the bullet track "produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear."

The shot caused "significant bleeding followed by marked swelling of the ear," according to Jackson, who said the wound is beginning to heal properly.

"Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear there is still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place," he wrote, indicating that no stitches were required to aid in the wound's healing.

Jackson thanked the medical staff at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania, who treated the former president following the attack.

Jackson said Trump is recovering as expected and his follow-up evaluation will include a hearing exam.

"I am extremely thankful his life was spared. It is an absolute miracle he wasn't killed," he wrote.