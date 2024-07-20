WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | gunman | drone | rally

Trump Gunman Flew Drone Over Rally Site

By    |   Saturday, 20 July 2024 02:27 PM EDT

While authorities still seek a motive behind the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, it now appears the gunman was able to fly a drone over the venue hours before the attempt, NBC reported.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, flew a drone over the campaign rally site in Butler, Pennsylvania, hours before Trump took the stage, a source told NBC News.

The drone's camera allowed Crooks to get an overhead view of the venue, which may have aided in his attack, the source said.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Crooks allegedly flew the drone on a "predetermined path" over the rally, though it remains unclear at what time he was flying the drone or how many times he flew it over the grounds.

The Secret Service typically bans drone use over areas they are securing, making this another layer of failed security that allowed Crooks to nearly kill the former president.

According to a senior law enforcement source, a drone and drone equipment were found inside Crook's car following the shooting.

Despite Crooks being labeled "a character of suspicion" more than an hour earlier when police saw him wandering the perimeter of the crowd with a range finder and a backpack, Trump was still allowed to take the stage.

According to Wall Street Journal reports, the gunman received multiple packages marked "hazardous materials" to his house in the months leading up to the assassination attempt.

A source told the New York Post that the gunman had been tracking Trump's movements using the internet as far back as the spring.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said a congressional investigation of the shooting will be undertaken, with Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle asked to appear before the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

The Department of Homeland Security is also investigating the Secret Service in three individual probes following the shooting.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
While authorities still seek a motive behind the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, it now appears the gunman was able to fly a drone over the venue hours before the attempt, NBC reported.
trump, gunman, drone, rally
310
2024-27-20
Saturday, 20 July 2024 02:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved