Trump Disapproval Hits 62%, a Two-Term High, in New Poll

President Donald Trump's job approval stands at 37% and his disapproval at 62%, the highest of his two terms in office, according to a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll released May 3.

Voters give him his weakest marks on the cost of living, inflation, and the war with Iran, and Democrats lead the generic congressional ballot by five points six months before the November midterms.

The poll surveyed 2,560 U.S. adults from April 24 to 28 through the probability-based Ipsos KnowledgePanel, with interviews conducted online in English and Spanish. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 2 percentage points for the full sample, 2.2 points among 2,059 registered voters, and 2.8 points for half-sample questions asked of 1,268 to 1,292 adults.

Trump's overall approval is roughly flat from 39% in February, but disapproval climbed two points to a two-term high.

Sixty-seven percent say the country is on the wrong track.

On Iran, 66% disapprove of his handling, and 33% approve; 61% call the use of military force against Iran a mistake.

Approval of his handling of the economy has fallen 7 points since February to 34%; inflation approval is down 5 points to 27%; and cost-of-living approval sits at 23%, with 76% disapproval.

He performs best on enforcement at the U.S.-Mexico border, with approval at 45% and disapproval at 54%.

Among registered voters, Democrats lead Republicans 49% to 44% on the generic House ballot, up from a 2-point edge in February.

Seventy percent of registered voters say they are absolutely certain to vote, and 58% call this year's midterms more important than past midterms.

Within the GOP, 65% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say the party should follow Trump's lead, down from 71% in February.

Twenty-six percent of all adults identify as MAGA supporters.

Several specific administration positions draw majority opposition: 65% oppose ending birthright citizenship, 78% oppose cuts to federal medical research funding, 65% oppose raising military spending from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion, and 59% oppose ending temporary legal status for migrants from conflict-affected countries.

Seventy-six percent reacted negatively to Trump's post, warning "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" absent an Iran deal.

No senior Trump administration official drew net positive ratings.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FBI Director Kash Patel were each net minus 19, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth net minus 17, Vice President JD Vance net minus 13, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio net minus 7.

However, soon-to-be-replaced Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was net plus 7.