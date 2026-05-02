Trump Allies Seek Funds for Mall Overhaul, Golf Plan

A Washington Post report on Saturday details a new fundraising effort tied to President Donald Trump's plans to reshape parts of Washington, D.C.'s waterfront, including East Potomac Golf Course and the proposed National Garden of American Heroes.

According to fundraising materials obtained by the Post, a newly formed nonprofit, the National Garden of American Heroes Foundation, is seeking donor support for what it describes as two major initiatives: development of the statuary garden and a "comprehensive redevelopment and restoration" of East Potomac.

The group says its mission is to "revitalize and beautify" the National Mall and surrounding areas ahead of the nation's 250th anniversary, while "ensuring that 'the greatest game mankind has ever invented' forever thrives in America's capital city."

The documents provide one of the clearest indications yet that the administration is considering West Potomac Park as the site of the garden, a prominent stretch of federally owned land near the National Mall that is currently used for recreation and large public events.

Renderings included in the materials depict a formal memorial space alongside a reimagined golf course, though none of the concepts have been publicly approved and any changes would be subject to a lengthy federal review process.

The foundation's pitch presents the golf project as an effort to modernize facilities and expand access, while describing a broader vision to "elevate public space" as part of nation’s 250th anniversary celebration.

At the same time, the images suggest significant changes to the current layout, including redesigned greens, new water features, and a footprint that differs substantially from the existing course.

The fundraising effort is linked to longtime Trump fundraiser Meredith O'Rourke, though she declined to comment.

The White House also did not address specifics of the project, with a spokesperson saying only that "President Trump continues to beautify and honor our Nation's Capital during America's historic semiquincentennial celebration."

The report comes as federal officials prepare to take a more direct role in overseeing East Potomac Golf Course, with maintenance work expected to begin soon and larger renovations planned later.

The course, one of the busiest in the region, could face temporary disruptions as those efforts move forward.

The proposed projects reflect a broader push by the administration to reshape Washington's public spaces ahead of the 250th anniversary.

Officials and supporters have framed the effort as a long-term investment in restoring the capital's appearance and functionality, including improvements to iconic areas such as the National Mall and Reflecting Pool, where maintenance and restoration work have been aimed at addressing wear while enhancing the city's visual appeal.

While the foundation's materials emphasize revitalization and national commemoration, questions remain about how the plans would affect public access and how they would move through the required federal approval process.