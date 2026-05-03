Posobiec to Newsmax: Trump Using Iran Blockade to Squeeze China

President Donald Trump's pressure campaign on Iran is part of a broader strategy aimed at tightening the screws on China, Turning Point USA contributor Jack Posobiec said Sunday on Newsmax.

While speaking on Newsmax's "Sunday Report," Posobiec rejected the idea that Trump would settle for a weak peace agreement with Iran, pointing instead to what he described as the success of U.S. naval actions.

"I don't think President Trump is going to choose a bad deal because the blockade is working. The blockade is brilliant, and President Trump is using that strategic brilliance and the power of the United States Navy to put an economic constriction on Iran's oil," Posobiec said.

He said the effort is designed to corner Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of an upcoming meeting.

"This is all about putting Xi Jinping in a corner. It's about putting the CCP and constricting on the dragon," Posobiec said, pointing to China's dependence on oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Restricting those supplies could ripple through China's economy and spark internal instability, he added.

"If their economy slows down, then you're talking about 1%, 2% uptick in unemployment. That's going to mean millions and millions of Chinese out of work that could potentially flood into the streets and create a problem for the CCP regime," he said.

Addressing criticism from Democrats over war powers, Posobiec said Congress is engaging in political theater rather than asserting authority.

"If Congress wanted to exert itself, it would have done so decades ago. The fact they're just playing politics at this point, that's clearly what's going on," he said.

He added that similar actions by Democrat administrations would likely draw less opposition.

"If this were Joe Biden ... this would not be a problem with them whatsoever. They're just playing politics here, and they're doing so because it's a Republican president," Posobiec said.

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