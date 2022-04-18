Trump Again Blasts New York AG Letitia James for 'Witch Hunt'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said New York Attorney General Letitia James should stop her "witch hunt" against him and focus on more serious issues facing the Empire State.

James on April 7 asked a state judge to hold Trump in contempt of court for not turning over documents she subpoenaed for her civil probe into the former president's business practices.

"With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets," Trump said in a statement released by his Save America joint fundraising committee, "the racist and highly partisan Attorney General of New York State, failed Gubernatorial candidate Letitia James, should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World, instead of spending millions of dollars and utilizing a large portion of her office in going after Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization (for many years!), who have probably done more for New York than virtually any other person or group, including employing many wonderful people and paying millions and millions of dollars in taxes.

"This never-ending Witch Hunt must stop. We don't need racist political hacks going after good, hardworking people for highly partisan political gain. The people of our Country see right through it all, and won't take this Radical Left 'sickness' anymore. Make New York Great Again!"

Right after James asked that Trump be held in contempt of court, the former president fired back.

"Letitia James is no longer working as attorney general, she is an operative for the Democrat Party in a political prosecution," Trump wrote April 7 in a statement released by Save America.

Trump took a slightly less adversarial tone Sunday when he wished James a Happy Easter.

"Happy Easter to failed gubernatorial candidate and racist Attorney General Letitia James," Trump said in a statement. "May she remain healthy despite the fact that she will continue to drive business out of New York while at the same time keeping crime, death, and destruction in New York!"