NY Supreme Court Gives Trump Organization Month to Comply With Subpoenas

A New York Supreme Court judge has given the Trump Organization one month to turn over material subpoenaed by state Attorney General Letitia James, who is investigating allegations that the former president's company fraudulently inflated the value of its real estate to artificially increase its net worth.

The Hill reported Monday that New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ordered the company to detail and report ''potentially responsive information'' to the court by April 20, and then to meet for an in-person status conference on April 25.

"The Trump Organization Report must specify, as much as reasonably possible, the quantities of documents collected, reviewed, and produced, and the quantities of documents reviewed from each device or likely location or responsive records," Engoron wrote in the order, according to The Hill.

The civil case is running parallel to a criminal investigation of the former president by James' office also dealing with his businesses.

In February, Engoron ruled that James could interview Trump's children Donald Jr. and Ivanka as part of the case, The New York Times reported.

Engoron said that attempts to block the children from testifying ''missed the mark,'' and that it was withing James' ability to question them under oath, saying, ''she has the clear right to do so.''

''Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump were ordered by the court to comply with our lawful investigation into Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization's financial dealings,'' James said in a statement following that ruling last month.

''While they have the right to seek a delay, they cannot deter us from following the facts and the law wherever they may lead. Make no mistake: My office will continue to pursue this case without fear or favor because no one is above the law.''

Trump responded at the time by calling the investigations ''a witch hunt'' and insisting he cannot get a fair hearing in New York.

''I can't get a fair hearing in New York because of the hatred of me by Judges and the judiciary,'' the Times reported Trump saying after the ruling in February.

In addition to New York, trump is also facing investigation in Georgia into his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election in that state.

On Monday, Engoron also ordered the computer forensics firm HaystackID to generate weekly reports about the Trump company's compliance with the subpoenas, The Hill reported.