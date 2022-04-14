×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: oil and gas industry | energy prices | inflation | new york attorney general letitia james

NY AG Launches Gas Price Gouging Probe

Letitia James
New York Attorney General Letitia James (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 14 April 2022 07:28 AM

New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether the oil industry is gas price gouging, CNN reports.

It is the first such wide-ranging probe and comes as leading Democrats have been questioning whether oil companies are taking advantage of the 8.5% inflation in the United States to increase prices at the pump above fair market value.

James' office is looking at the entire gas supply chain — from production at oil refineries, to shipping companies, to pipeline operators, to oil storage terminals, and all the way down to the gas pump.

New York has a price-gouging statute that gives the state the authority to conduct such an investigation into "unconscionably exessive" and "extreme" prices.

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether the oil industry is gas price gouging, CNN reports.
oil and gas industry, energy prices, inflation, new york attorney general letitia james
115
2022-28-14
Thursday, 14 April 2022 07:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved