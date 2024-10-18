Trump Team: He's 'Running Laps' Around Harris on Campaign Trail

The Trump campaign is denying reports that former President Donald Trump has pulled out of scheduled media interviews due to "exhaustion."

Politico reported that a Trump adviser told one website that draws a largely young and Black audience that the former president was "exhausted and refusing [some] interviews but that could change" at any time.

On Thursday night, Trump national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the outlet the idea that the former president was exhausted "is unequivocally false."

"President Trump is running laps around [Vice President] Kamala Harris on the campaign trail," Leavitt said, Politico reported. "And has done media interviews every day this week. He has more energy and a harder work ethic than anyone in politics.

"President Trump has never backed down from any interview. This is a man who held a CNN town hall in the middle of the Republican primary, for goodness' sake."

Trump, who appeared at the Al Smith charity dinner in New York City on Thursday night, recently taped a town hall with Fox News and did a town hall on Univision, CNN's Reliable Sources reported.

The outlet added Trump also backed out of an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" and canceled with on CNBC's "Squawk Box" and NBC News.

A Trump spokesman said the CNBC interview was canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

Earlier this month, CBS News said Trump declined to participate in an interview with "60 Minutes" for its election special.

Asked for comment, the former president's campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said, "Fake news," adding that there were discussions but nothing was ever locked in.

"60 Minutes" interviewed Harris, the Democrat presidential nominee, but was criticized for editing the interview to make the candidate look better.

Trump then asked whether Democrats should be "forced to concede the election" and said CBS should lose its license over the controversy surrounding edits made to Harris' answers during the interview.

The GOP presidential nominee and his allies called on CBS News to release the unedited transcript of Harris' interview with "60 Minutes," which edited out the Democrat's "epic word salad" answer about Israel.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.