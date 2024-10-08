Trump Demands CBS Release Harris' 'Word Salad' Transcript

The Trump presidential campaign on Tuesday called on CBS News to release the unedited transcript of Kamala Harris' interview with "60 Minutes," which edited out the Democrat's "epic word salad" answer about Israel, the New York Post reported.

"60 Minutes" on Sunday night teased a clip with Harris about the United States' lack of influence over ally Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This was Harris' answer:

"The work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region," Harris told "60 Minutes" host Bill Whitaker.

However, when the interview aired Monday night, Harris' response had been edited to this:

"We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end."

The Trump campaign wants answers.

"On Sunday, '60 Minutes' teased Kamala's highly anticipated sit-down interview with this epic word salad that received significant criticism on social media," Trump 2024 national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Post. "During the full interview on Monday evening, the word salad was deceptively edited to lessen Kamala's idiotic response."

Leavitt wants to know what else "60 Minutes" chose "not to air."

"The American people deserve the full, unedited transcript from Kamala's sit-down interview," Leavitt added. "We call upon '60 Minutes' and CBS to release it. What do they, and Kamala, have to hide?"