Trump Cancels CNBC Interview Over Scheduling Conflict

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday canceled an interview with CNBC, scheduled to take place that morning, due to a scheduling conflict, a campaign spokesperson said in a statement.

Joe Kernen, the co-anchor of CNBC's "Squawk Box," announced on-air that Trump "was going to come on" but "canceled." He also noted that the network offered to interview Vice President Kamala Harris, but that offer was declined.

A Trump campaign spokesperson told The Hill that "the interview was pulled due to a scheduling conflict. President Trump will be sitting down for an interview with Bloomberg today to discuss the economy."

Trump traveled to Illinois on Tuesday to speak at the Economic Club of Chicago with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait, where he is taking part in a live on-stage interview.

CNBC is owned by Comcast, a company that Trump has previously criticized over how its various news networks, including MSNBC and NBC News, cover him and his campaign.

Trump previously backed out of a planned appearance on "60 Minutes" after accusing CBS News of selectively editing an interview with Harris during her appearance on the program and after disagreements over fact-checking during the segment.

