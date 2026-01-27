Trump, Noem Meet for 2 Hours at WH

President Donald Trump reportedly met with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at the White House on Monday night after border czar Tom Homan was tapped to take charge of immigration enforcement efforts in Minnesota.

The nearly two-hour Oval Office meeting underscored the administration's determination to restore order and refocus immigration enforcement after violent unrest and a deadly confrontation involving federal agents in Minneapolis sparked protests.

According to The New York Times, Trump met with Noem and her top aide, Corey Lewandowski, along with senior White House officials, as the administration evaluates next steps following the shooting death of Alex Pretti during an ICE operation over the weekend.

Despite claims from critics and mainstream media outlets that Noem's position was in jeopardy, sources told the Times that Trump did not indicate her job was at risk.

Instead, the meeting reflected concern over escalating tensions and a desire to ensure enforcement operations are effective, disciplined, and aligned with long-standing ICE practices.

Earlier Monday, Trump announced he was sending Homan, a veteran law enforcement official widely respected among immigration officers, to oversee federal operations in Minnesota.

The move was widely viewed as a sign the president wants experienced leadership on the ground amid unrest involving activist groups and local officials opposed to immigration enforcement.

Homan has long advocated targeted arrests of known offenders rather than indiscriminate raids, a strategy credited by supporters with reducing violence while still enforcing the law.

His deployment comes as Democrats and progressive activists seek to portray ICE agents as reckless, despite the dangerous conditions officers routinely face.

Noem has been a central figure in Trump's immigration crackdown and has forcefully defended agents involved in the Minneapolis incident.

While critics seized on early statements describing Pretti as a threat, administration officials say that agents were responding to a volatile and fast-moving situation — a reality often downplayed in media coverage.

At the same time, the administration is rotating Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino out of Minneapolis, according to the Times.

Bovino, known for his tough approach, has also been targeted by critics for his blunt assessments of the threat posed to officers.

DHS officials pushed back against reports suggesting Bovino was demoted, emphasizing he remains a trusted member of Trump's team.

The Oval Office meeting included chief of staff Susie Wiles, press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Communications Director Steven Cheung, signaling the White House is unified behind a strategy that prioritizes law and order over appeasing critics.

