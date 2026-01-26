Sen. Paul Calls 3 DHS Chiefs to Testify After Minn. Shooting

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chair Rand Paul, R-Ky., summoned three top immigration enforcement officials to testify before his panel following Saturday's killing of a Minneapolis man by federal agents, Politico reported.

Paul sent letters on Monday to Rodney Scott, the commissioner of Customs and Border Protection; Joseph Edlow, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; and Todd Lyons, who is serving as ICE acting director, requesting that the three men testify at a hearing on Feb. 12.

"As you know, the Department of Homeland Security has been provided an exceptional amount of funding to secure our borders and enforce our immigration laws," Paul said in the letters.

"Congress has an obligation to conduct oversight of those tax dollars and ensure the funding is used to accomplish the mission, provide proper support for our law enforcement, and, most importantly, protect the American people."

Paul's letters don't mention this past weekend's killing of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, which has sparked a wave of new scrutiny of the immigration enforcement actions in Minnesota.

But the hearing would be the first opportunity senators will have to question Trump administration officials about the shooting and the president's broader immigration and Homeland Security agenda.

In addition, Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., joined the growing number of GOP lawmakers raising questions about the shooting, saying he backs a "full and transparent investigation into the tragic event in Minneapolis."

Young, who is not a member of Paul's committee, said in a statement to Politico that "Congress has requested testimony from ICE, CBP, and USCIS leaders in an open hearing, and they should testify soon."

He added that "providing the American people with the full facts is an important part of maintaining public trust. We also need state and local officials to better cooperate with federal enforcement efforts."