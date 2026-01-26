Trump: 'Sending Tom Homan to Minnesota Tonight'

President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan is headed to Minnesota as a "tough but fair" potential peacemaker as tensions grow after the killing of a second anti-ICE protester there.

"I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight," Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social. "He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there.

"Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me."

Homan, who has called for toning down the rhetoric in Minnesota, is viewed by many protesters and ICE critics as part of the problem.

Trump has already admonished Democrat Gov. Tim Walz and Democrat Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for refusing to work with the federal forces in the state.

Trump added another reference to his long-stated position that the unrest is fomented by Democrats seeking to distract from massive fraud investigations, potentially leading all the way up to Walz.

"Separately, a major investigation is going on with respect to the massive 20 Billion Dollar, Plus, Welfare Fraud that has taken place in Minnesota, and is at least partially responsible for the violent organized protests going on in the streets," Trump's statement continued.

"Additionally, the DOJ and Congress are looking at 'Congresswoman' Illhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars. Time will tell all. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT."

Homan's arrival will support the deportation efforts and the investigations into fraud in the state, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt added in her own X post.

"Tom Homan will be managing ICE Operations on the ground in Minnesota to continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens," Leavitt wrote, sharing Trump's message.

"In addition, Tom will coordinate with those leading investigations into the massive, widespread fraud that has resulted in billions of taxpayer dollars being stolen from law-abiding citizens in Minnesota."

House GOP Majority WHIP Tom Emmer, R-Minn., came out effusive in praise Homan's deployment.

"Excellent decision by @POTUS," Emmer wrote Monday morning on X.

"Tom Homan is a strong leader who will help end the chaos in Minnesota, bring accountability, and step up where local and state officials have failed."