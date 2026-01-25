Trump to WSJ: 'Reviewing Everything' About Shooting

President Donald Trump declined to say whether the federal officer who fatally shot a man in Minnesota on Saturday acted appropriately and said the administration was reviewing the incident, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

In a telephone interview with the newspaper, Trump did not directly answer when asked twice whether the officer who shot Alex Pretti acted correctly.

When pressed further, Trump said, "We're reviewing everything and will come out with a determination."

Administration officials have publicly defended the officer.

Trump criticized Pretti for carrying a gun during the protest.

"I don't like any shooting," Trump said. "But I don't like it when somebody goes into a protest and he's got a very powerful, fully loaded gun with two magazines loaded up with bullets also. That doesn't play good either."

Trump also signaled a willingness to eventually withdraw immigration enforcement officials from the Minneapolis area.

"At some point we will leave. We've done, they've done a phenomenal job," he said.

But the president did not give a time frame for when agents might depart. Asked if agents would leave soon, he praised what the administration had done already in Minnesota and said, "We'll leave a different group of people there for the financial fraud."

Trump said Pretti was carrying a "very dangerous gun, a dangerous and unpredictable gun," adding, "It's a gun that goes off when people don't know it."

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Pretti had a 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, was filming Border Patrol agents on a Minneapolis street Saturday morning when he was shot. He died at the scene.

Soon after the shooting, DHS said Pretti "violently resisted" disarmament until officers fired "defensive shots."

But bystander footage reviewed by The Journal contradicts that version of events, appearing to show a federal officer pulling a handgun away from Pretti. Less than a second later, an agent fires several rounds.