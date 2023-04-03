Tacopina to Newsmax: Trump's Numbers 'Through the Roof'

Indictments usually ruin peoples’ reputations and political careers, but the indictment of former President Donald Trump is helping to drastically increase his poll numbers in his quest to recapture the White House, Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina told Newsmax Monday.

“Since the indictment…most people who get indicted, and if they happen to be running for an office or something, that's sort of the end of their run and most likely their political career,” Tacopina told “Eric Bolling The Balance.” “Donald Trump gets indicted and his numbers go through the roof. He's raising more money than he had before.”

The reason Trump is raising so much more money now is that his base is now “fully aware that everything he was saying about the justice system being weaponized against him, about his political opponents taking action through the justice system, is coming to fruition,” Tacopina continued. “It's a real thing, and it's really happening, and that's what's scary.

“And so, I think you're seeing the byproduct of that, the result of that. It may have backfired on them. Maybe they thought this was gonna kneecap Donald Trump. But you know, quite to the contrary,” Tacopina said.

Senior advisor Jason Miller tweeted Monday evening that the Trump campaign has raised over $8M since the indictment.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!