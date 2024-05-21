New Hampshire Poll: Trump Tied as Independents Flee Biden

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is tied with President Joe Biden among voters in the battleground state of New Hampshire, according to the latest N.H. Journal/Praecones Analytica survey of this year's election.

The poll results are noteworthy because Biden defeated Trump by 8 points in the Granite State in the 2020 election, and no Democrat presidential candidate has lost New Hampshire since Al Gore in 2000. Live Free or Die is the state's famed independent motto.

The Journal/Praecones poll results show Biden and Trump each with 36% support. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has 14%, and another 12% said they choose none of these.

Praecones Analytica's Dr. Jonathan Klingler said Biden has lost support among New Hampshire swing voters.

"While registered voters of both parties are largely united around their nominee, independent/undeclared voters are splitting their support in four statistically indistinguishable ways: between Biden, Trump, Kennedy, and other unnamed candidates," Klingler said, the N.H. Journal reported.

"In comparison to exit polls from the 2020 presidential election, independent/undeclared voters in New Hampshire demonstrate significantly lower support for Biden, as Biden won around 60% of these voters in 2020, compared to around a quarter if the election were held today."

Biden's decision to end New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary status might have hurt him among some voters.

"He spent months insulting New Hampshire, and he wonders why he's got a problem," one Granite State Democrat and Biden supporter told the Journal. "Politically active people, our party base, we understand the big picture, but the average voter thinks he was just being a jerk to us."

The White House apparently understands the election climate in New Hampshire. Biden will be visiting the state Tuesday to announce one million claims granted since the Pact Act – which expanded healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits and other hazards on military bases in Afghanistan and Iraq – was signed into law in 2022, WMUR reported.

The Biden administration announced Monday more than $3 million in Brownfield Grants "to rehabilitate and revitalize communities in New Hampshire," the Journal reported.

"This helps to put President Biden's visit this week into greater context, as that sound you hear is the 2024 battleground map expanding for Donald Trump, seemingly putting New Hampshire in play this fall," veteran New Hampshire GOP strategist Jim Merrill told the outlet.

The Journal/Praecones survey was conducted May 15-20 among 862 registered voters.