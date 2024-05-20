Trump: I Should Be Campaigning

Former President Donald Trump on Monday apologized to voters in Iowa and New Hampshire for not being able to campaign in those states due to his criminal trial in New York City.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, addressed reporters Monday morning before the trial resumed in Manhattan.

"I'm here instead of campaigning," Trump said in remarks that aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 online streaming platform. "As you know, I was supposed to be in a very different state this morning. And the judge actually decided to call it [the trial to resume] early. And yet it looks like we're going to have a very big gap between days, and it's going to be determined right now in court.

"But we're here about an hour early today. I was supposed to be making a speech for political purposes. I'm not allowed to have anything to do with politics because I'm sitting in a very freezing, cold courtroom for the last four weeks. It's very unfair."

After reading supportive comments from political pundits, Trump added: "We go on day after day, and I tell Iowa, 'I'm sorry, I won't be able to make it.' I tell New Hampshire, 'Sorry, I won't be able to make it. I'm sitting in an ice box all day.'"

The Biden's campaign heard Trump's comments and posted a remark on X.

"A feeble and sleepy Trump complains that he has to wake up 'early' to sit in a 'cold' courtroom," the Biden-Harris HQ account posted on X.

Trump has been charged with falsifying business records to allegedly hide Michael Cohen's payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

During his comments to reporters, Trump invoked a comment from legal scholar Alan Dershowitz, a frequent guest on Newsmax.

"Alan Dershowitz: 'Trump trial is a stupendous legal catastrophe. All Americans, regardless of political affiliation, should be appalled at this selective prosecution today,'" Trump said, reading words from the Harvard University law professor emeritus.

"It's a great term. I should use it now — I will: Selective prosecution. This all comes from the White House; it all comes from the DOJ [Department of Justice] and the White House. Take a look who's in the room. This all comes from the DOJ and the White House."