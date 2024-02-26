Axios Poll: Young Voters Shifting Toward Trump

Former President Donald Trump has been gaining on President Joe Biden among young voters, who were crucial to the Democrat’s victory in 2020, according to a new poll from Axios and Generation Lab released on Monday.

The survey polled just over 1,000 voters ages 18-34 on a range of topics, including the economy, abortion, and the upcoming presidential election. It found that more than half of young voters plan to cast a ballot in the 2024 presidential election and that they’re almost evenly split on how they would vote if an election between Biden and Trump were held today.

When asked if they will vote in the upcoming election:

42% said yes — 100% guaranteed.

28% said probably or plan to.

17% said probably not, don’t plan to, but might.

13% said no — 0% chance.

In a head-to-head matchup, most young voters were divided between Biden and Trump, with the incumbent edging out the front-runner for the GOP nomination.

52% said Biden.

48% said Trump.

The survey also found that most young voters would “probably,” at 38%, or “definitely,” at 29%, be “open” to a friendship with a person who voted for their preferred candidate’s opponent. Just 10% would “definitely not” and 23% would “probably not.”

Young voters were also asked to select the issue that mattered to them the most and the economy ended up the clear top choice, followed by abortion:

39% said the economy matters most.

16% said abortion.

11% said student debt.

11% said immigration.

10% said climate change.

7% said guns.

7% said “other.”

The vast majority of young voters, more than 90%, support abortion being legal in “all” or “most cases,” with less than one-third saying abortion should be illegal in “all” or “most cases”:

38% said abortion should be legal in all cases.

32% said legal in most cases.

22% said illegal in most cases.

8% said illegal in all cases.

Generation Lab conducted the survey on behalf of Axios, polling 1,073 registered voters nationwide aged 18-34 from Feb. 3-14, 2024, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.