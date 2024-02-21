Emerson Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 6 Points in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump holds a 6-point lead over President Joe Biden among Georgia voters in a hypothetical general election matchup, according to an Emerson College Polling survey released Wednesday.

Trump earned 48% support of voters and Biden got 42%, while 11% are undecided.

When the polling expanded to include third-party candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and Jill Stein, Trump leads 45% to Biden's 36%. RFK received 6%, West and Stein each get less than 2%; 11% are undecided.

Trump's lead is more substantial against Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom: Trump leads Harris 51% to 41%, with 8% undecided; Trump leads Newsom 51% to 32%, with 17% undecided.

"Biden leads among Black voters, 65% to 20%, with 16% undecided, whereas Trump leads among white voters, 63% to 30%, with 7% undecided," Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball said.

Biden leads 44% to 39% among Georgia independent voters with 18% undecided, according to the Emerson results.

In the 2020 election, Biden won Georgia by less than 12,000 votes.

The latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill Georgia survey was conducted Feb. 14-16 among 1,000 registered voters.