Michigan Poll: Trump Up 4 on Biden in Key Battleground

By    |   Wednesday, 21 February 2024 10:57 AM EST

Michigan, one of the key battleground states on the 2024 presidential map, remains slightly in former President Donald Trump's favor, as he maintains a lead over President Joe Biden in the EPIC-MRA poll by 4 points.

Michigan is a "blue wall" state won by Trump in 2016 before it flipped to Biden in 2020.

"It points to a potential Trump win unless things dramatically change," EPIC-MRA pollster Bernie Porn told the Detroit Free Press. "[Biden is] at a point where, before long, he's got to start moving numbers in his direction."

Trump has 45% support to Biden's 41% in the poll, which comes during early voting before Tuesday's presidential primary votes close.

Longtime Democrat donor Bill Ackman said in a podcast Tuesday that Biden's "doing very poorly in Michigan," as Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., maintains a long shot primary challenge from the periphery.

"His polls are terrible," Ackman said of Biden in Michigan. "The Muslim community is not happy with him, and he really has spent no time there. If he's embarrassed in Michigan, it could be a catalyst for him withdrawing."

EPIC-MRC polling in Lansing, Michigan, polled 600 likely Michigan voters Feb. 13-18, and the results have a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


