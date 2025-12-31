WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | job approval | rating | rigged | poll | media bias | border

Trump: 'Real' Job Approval 64%

By    |   Wednesday, 31 December 2025 09:07 AM EST

President Donald Trump slammed "rigged" polls, saying that his "real" job approval rating is 64%.

In a Truth Social post Tuesday night, Trump argued that the media and polling industry have long worked hand in glove to undercut him, insisting Americans are experiencing a far stronger country than the numbers suggest.

"The polls are rigged even more than the writers," Trump wrote. "The real number is 64%, and why not, our Country is 'hotter' than ever before."

Trump pointed to signature achievements he says voters can see in their day-to-day lives, highlighting what he called a "STRONG BORDER," "No Inflation," a "powerful Military," and a "great Economy."

He ended the message on an optimistic note: "Happy New Year!" and included an image from a Republican National Committee post earlier in the day.

The RNC posted "MAGA" on X alongside an upward-trending chart emoji and a U.S. flag.

The post included an image of Trump walking and pointing, with bold text declaring: "Over 50% of voters approve of President Trump."

The message reflects a broader GOP push to challenge legacy-media narratives and frame Trump's presidency as delivering tangible results on security and the economy.

While Trump disputes many mainstream polls, some recent survey data have shown movement in his direction.

InsiderAdvantage, which surveyed 800 likely voters Dec. 19-20 in a mixed-mode poll (text and cell) with a margin of error of 3.46%, reported Trump's approval back in what it called the "fifty-percentile area."

The poll found 50% approve of Trump's job performance, 41% disapprove, and 9% are undecided.

InsiderAdvantage pollster Matt Towery attributed the rebound to events that may have sharpened public perceptions, including Trump's recent speech to the nation and the release of the latest Consumer Price Index report.

Towery noted that after months hovering at or above 50%, a November survey showed Trump dipping to 44% before climbing again.

He said the improvement came across several demographics, "most importantly independent voters," while support also rose among younger voters and female voters.

Towery also flagged an unusually high number of undecided respondents, suggesting some independents remain uncertain about Trump's accomplishments heading into the midterm cycle — a sign, he argued, that Republicans still have an opportunity to define the narrative.

Other polling has underscored strong support inside the Republican base.

An AP-NORC poll released Dec. 11 found that eight in 10 Republicans approve of Trump's handling of the presidency, reinforcing the political reality that the president remains the central figure in the GOP.

For Trump and his allies, the fight isn't just over approval numbers — it's over trust.

Their message is that voters should believe what they see: tougher border enforcement, relief from inflation pressures, renewed military strength, and an economy they argue is outperforming expectations.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump slammed "rigged" polls, saying that his "real" job approval rating is 64%.
donald trump, job approval, rating, rigged, poll, media bias, border, inflation, military, economy
455
2025-07-31
Wednesday, 31 December 2025 09:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved