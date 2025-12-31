Trump: 'Real' Job Approval 64%

President Donald Trump slammed "rigged" polls, saying that his "real" job approval rating is 64%.

In a Truth Social post Tuesday night, Trump argued that the media and polling industry have long worked hand in glove to undercut him, insisting Americans are experiencing a far stronger country than the numbers suggest.

"The polls are rigged even more than the writers," Trump wrote. "The real number is 64%, and why not, our Country is 'hotter' than ever before."

Trump pointed to signature achievements he says voters can see in their day-to-day lives, highlighting what he called a "STRONG BORDER," "No Inflation," a "powerful Military," and a "great Economy."

He ended the message on an optimistic note: "Happy New Year!" and included an image from a Republican National Committee post earlier in the day.

The RNC posted "MAGA" on X alongside an upward-trending chart emoji and a U.S. flag.

The post included an image of Trump walking and pointing, with bold text declaring: "Over 50% of voters approve of President Trump."

The message reflects a broader GOP push to challenge legacy-media narratives and frame Trump's presidency as delivering tangible results on security and the economy.

While Trump disputes many mainstream polls, some recent survey data have shown movement in his direction.

InsiderAdvantage, which surveyed 800 likely voters Dec. 19-20 in a mixed-mode poll (text and cell) with a margin of error of 3.46%, reported Trump's approval back in what it called the "fifty-percentile area."

The poll found 50% approve of Trump's job performance, 41% disapprove, and 9% are undecided.

InsiderAdvantage pollster Matt Towery attributed the rebound to events that may have sharpened public perceptions, including Trump's recent speech to the nation and the release of the latest Consumer Price Index report.

Towery noted that after months hovering at or above 50%, a November survey showed Trump dipping to 44% before climbing again.

He said the improvement came across several demographics, "most importantly independent voters," while support also rose among younger voters and female voters.

Towery also flagged an unusually high number of undecided respondents, suggesting some independents remain uncertain about Trump's accomplishments heading into the midterm cycle — a sign, he argued, that Republicans still have an opportunity to define the narrative.

Other polling has underscored strong support inside the Republican base.

An AP-NORC poll released Dec. 11 found that eight in 10 Republicans approve of Trump's handling of the presidency, reinforcing the political reality that the president remains the central figure in the GOP.

For Trump and his allies, the fight isn't just over approval numbers — it's over trust.

Their message is that voters should believe what they see: tougher border enforcement, relief from inflation pressures, renewed military strength, and an economy they argue is outperforming expectations.