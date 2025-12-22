Patrick Allocco to Newsmax: Trump Approval Rating Jump Not an Outlier

A new InsiderAdvantage poll showing President Donald Trump's approval rating at 49.5% is consistent with other recent surveys and should not be viewed as an outlier, polling expert Patrick Allocco said Monday.

Allocco, founder of the Zoose Political Index, told Newsmax's "Finnerty" the poll's methodology supports the result and aligns with broader trends.

"Yes," Allocco responded when asked whether he trusted the number. He noted the survey questioned 800 likely voters, a group that historically rates Trump more favorably.

"Likely voters always tend to do better with the president," he said.

Allocco added that the InsiderAdvantage results fit within the range of other recent polling, citing Rasmussen Reports, which has Trump at 46% approval, and McLaughlin & Associates, which has the president at 50%.

"They're not an outlier," Allocco said. "That is a very solid number for the president."

Allocco also addressed concerns about the unemployment rate, which rose to 4.6% in November, its highest level since 2020. He cautioned against reading too much into the figure, saying it is affected by data disruptions.

"We had a government shutdown, and for the month of October, household data is missing," Allocco said.

He added that November's data carries "a high degree of uncertainty," citing the Bureau of Labor Statistics, not his own analysis.

"That absolutely plays a role in that number," he said, describing the current economy as operating at "stall speed."

On inflation, Allocco explained why consumers have yet to feel relief even though the inflation rate fell to 2.7%, its lowest level since Trump's first term.

"When the president handed off the economy to [former President Joe] Biden, it was at a 1.4% year-over-year inflation rate," Allocco said.

Under Biden, he added, prices rose by 22%, meaning consumers are still absorbing those increases.

"Consumers are still feeling that price level hike that was experienced during the Biden presidency," he said.

Allocco said the White House has recently sharpened its economic message, particularly on affordability, and credited Trump and Vice President JD Vance with clearly linking economic policy to household budgets.

He said Republicans running for Congress should reinforce that message with voters in the run-up to the 2026 midterm elections.

