InsiderAdvantage Poll: Trump Approval Rating Hits 50%

President Donald Trump got a dose of good news on the political front Monday, as a new InsiderAdvantage survey of likely voters showed his job approval back at the 50% mark, his strongest showing in nearly three months.

InsiderAdvantage asked respondents, "What is your opinion of the job performance of President Donald Trump?"

That garnered a 50% approval rating:

-50% approve of Trump's job performance

-41% disapprove

-9% undecided

The result represents Trump's best approval rating in the InsiderAdvantage series since late September, when the poll registered 52% approval.

It also produced a 9-point net approval, the widest positive spread for Trump in the firm's polling since mid-August, when it measured a 10-point edge of 54% approval to 44% disapproval.

Pollster Matt Towery, who oversaw the survey, tied the movement to recent events, including Trump's Dec. 17 address to the nation and fresh inflation data.

"After months of Trump hovering at or above 50% approval, our November survey showed a dip to 44%. But in recent days, his approval has moved back into the 50% range," Towery said.

Trump's White House speech came as his standing on the economy has been a persistent vulnerability, with inflation and the cost of living still dominating voter concerns.

The address, delivered from the White House in a prime-time appearance, was widely viewed as an effort to reset his domestic message and reassure voters after weeks of rough polling.

The latest inflation report cited by Towery was released Dec. 18 by the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The agency reported that the Chained Consumer Price Index increased 2.6% over the last 12 months, while noting that some recent-month indexes remain subject to revision.

Towery said in a statement that the improvement was driven by gains across several groups, including independent voters, younger voters, and women, though he cautioned that a sizable share of respondents — particularly independents — remained undecided, signaling potential volatility ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

He continued, "Interestingly, our recent job performance surveys have shown the number of undecided respondents at an unusually high number.

"This tells us that some voters, particularly independents, remain unsure as to his accomplishments so far. This suggests he has work to do as he and the GOP enter the midterm season."

InsiderAdvantage said the survey of 800 likely voters was conducted Dec. 19 to Dec. 20 using cellphone calls and text messages and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.