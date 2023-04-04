Trump: Jack Smith a 'Radical Left Lunatic'

Former President Donald Trump ripped into special counsel Jack Smith, calling him a "radical left lunatic" and a "totally biased thug."

Trump's comments came late Monday night in a post on Truth Social.

He wrote: "Speaking of LEAKS, Special 'Prosecutor' Jack Smith (What did his name used to be?) leaked massive amounts of information to The Washington ComPost. This is illegal, and I assume this Radical Left Lunatic, much to the chagrin of his Trump Hating wife and family, will be PROSECUTED? He is a totally biased Thug who should be let loose on the Biden Documents hidden in Chinatown, and the 1,850 BOXES secretly stored in Delaware, which Biden REFUSES to give up. Biden is guilty of Obstruction, I am not!"

Justice Department and FBI investigators reportedly have fresh evidence indicating possible obstruction by Trump in the investigation into top-secret documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home.

The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources, reported the added evidence comes as investigators have used emails and text messages from a former Trump aide to help guide them in figuring out if Trump went through the boxes after a subpoena was issued to turn them over.

According to the Post, the new details highlight the degree to which Smith's probe of potential mishandling of hundreds of classified national security papers at Trump's Florida home and private club is focusing on whether the former president took or directed actions to impede government efforts to collect all the sensitive records.

The remarks by Trump came as he prepared to be arrested on Tuesday in a case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. According to Yahoo News, Trump will be charged with 34 felony counts involving alleged falsification of business records.