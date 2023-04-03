Trump Campaign Raises Record $7M Since Indictment

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign for the 2024 election has hit the funding jackpot — thanks to an announcement of his indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a top adviser said.

Senior adviser Jason Miller on Monday tweeted the Trump campaign raised a "record" $7 million "in only three days since news of the indictment."

Roughly 20 minutes after news broke that a Manhattan grand jury indicted the former President over charges related to hush-money payments to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election, Trump fundraising pitches began flooding inboxes, Time reported.

"The Left thought that they could break us with yet another witch hunt," the first email from Trump tweeted at that time. "They thought that by threatening my possible arrest and arraignment, it would force us to end our 2024 campaign. They were sorely mistaken, Friend."

Trump is set to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Tuesday and likely will be fingerprinted and photographed prior to his appearance before a judge at an arraignment proceeding where he is expected to plead not guilty.

The exact charges against him will be stated when the indictment is unsealed at the Tuesday hearing.

Trump is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.