×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | campaign finance | record

Trump Campaign Raises Record $7M Since Indictment

By    |   Monday, 03 April 2023 02:20 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign for the 2024 election has hit the funding jackpot — thanks to an announcement of his indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a top adviser said.

Senior adviser Jason Miller on Monday tweeted the Trump campaign raised a "record" $7 million "in only three days since news of the indictment."

Roughly 20 minutes after news broke that a Manhattan grand jury indicted the former President over charges related to hush-money payments to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election, Trump fundraising pitches began flooding inboxes, Time reported.

"The Left thought that they could break us with yet another witch hunt," the first email from Trump tweeted at that time. "They thought that by threatening my possible arrest and arraignment, it would force us to end our 2024 campaign. They were sorely mistaken, Friend."

Trump is set to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Tuesday and likely will be fingerprinted and photographed prior to his appearance before a judge at an arraignment proceeding where he is expected to plead not guilty.

The exact charges against him will be stated when the indictment is unsealed at the Tuesday hearing.

Trump is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 election has hit the funding jackpot - thanks to an announcement of his indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a top adviser said.
donald trump, campaign finance, record
208
2023-20-03
Monday, 03 April 2023 02:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved