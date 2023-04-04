Trump Indictment Sets 'Very Dangerous Precedent'

Legal experts argue that the weaponization of the criminal justice system employed to indict former President Donald Trump has set a "very dangerous precedent" mixing law enforcement and politics.
Trump, who is the first former president to be indicted and is a declared candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, called the indictment he faces "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin