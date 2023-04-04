×
Trump Indictment Sets 'Very Dangerous Precedent'

Former President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 04 April 2023 07:23 AM EDT

Legal experts argue that the weaponization of the criminal justice system employed to indict former President Donald Trump has set a "very dangerous precedent" mixing law enforcement and politics.

Trump, who is the first former president to be indicted and is a declared candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, called the indictment he faces "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."

Tuesday, 04 April 2023 07:23 AM
